Honey Baked Ham debuts pumpkin spice turkey

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - When most Americans hear turkey and pumpkins, they think of Thanksgiving. But the Honey Baked Ham company is combing the two flavors into one fall products, it's new pumpkin spice glazed turkey breast.

The name says it all, it is a turkey breast covered in Honey Baked Ham's signature glaze and a pumpkin spice blend.

The food retailer describes the topping as sweet and crunchy.

The turkey breast can be bought roasted or smoked and it comes fully cooked, pre-sliced and ready to serve.

It will be available at most Honey Baked locations through October 31.