Gas prices are falling

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - For the first time in nine months, drivers are finally feeling some relief at the pump.

According to the Lundberg survey, the National retail price of regular grade gas has fallen more than two cents a galllon.

The new price hovers around $3.25. According to experts, the falling price comes from a drop in oil prices and a weakening demand for gas.

Sustained higher prices and reinstated Covid-19 prevention mandates in some places could also have played a role in pushing down demand.

Compared to this time last year, however, experts say the price is still 97 cents higher.

