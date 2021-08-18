Two men in custody on attempted murder charges

Video

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two men accused of trying to murder a lawyer who represents victims of hate crimes against women are now behind bars.

Mexicali police said the lawyer, Cuauhtemoc Castilla, was shot at 10 times on Tuesday, August 10.

He was taken to the hospital but is okay.

Meanwhile police say they found the two suspects, who made an appearance in court earlier this week.

They're both facing murder charges.

"In the next few days we will have more progress in the investigation, but the attack is definitely related to the cases of murders of women that he represented as the defense. Unfortunately this happened because he wanted to help a family and now he's suffering the consequences. A shot from the bullet hit him in the chain around his neck that caused the bullet to deflect and hit him, the bullet entered and exited through the back of the neck but did not cause him any danger. The other shots hit close to him but they did not hit him, there were 10 bullets of 40 caliber," said Elias Flores, the legal representative of the lawyer.

Police believe there may be more shooters involved in the attack, but so far no other arrests have been made.