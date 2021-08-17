Salvation Army providing aid to first responders, evacuees in Gila Bend

Video

Relief efforts remain underway in the wake of intense flooding that battered the town

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) is providing meals and beverages as well as emotional and spiritual support for first responders and evacuees in Gila Bend.

“Our EDS Incident Management Team is expected to serve up to 125 meals a day from this canteen, but we have the means to serve hundreds more, if necessary,” said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, Divisional Commander The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. “EDS is also coordinating with the American Red Cross to transport and deliver meals to residents not able to leave their homes.



The Army’s Incident Management Team has set up its feeding canteen at the Red Cross shelter at Gila Bend High School at 777 N. Logan Ave.

Several other organizations, both at the state and federal level, have been sent to Gila Bend in the wake of intense flooding. A monsoon storm over the weekend caused extensive damage across the town, with at least 2 people reported dead in the aftermath.

The Salvation Army said it will remain in the town for as long as necessary.

For more information on how you can help the relief organization in its efforts, you can visit the Salvation Army website or text "Gila Bend" to 51555.