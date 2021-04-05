Delta cancels about 100 flights on Easter Sunday

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Delta Air Lines is blaming several contributing factors for cancelling about 100 flights on Easter Sunday.

The Atlanta-based airline says staffing issues related to employee vaccinations and pilots returning to active status are part of the reasons.

The cancellations come after a record-setting weekend for air travel during the pandemic. There was a new pandemic-era travel record set on Friday with nearly 1.6 million passengers traveling across the US.

Delta says it was able to re-book most of the passengers on other flights Sunday, as well as resorting to putting some in middle seats.

The airline stopped booking middle seats in April of 2020 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Their original plan was to re-open middle seat sales in May, but that could happen sooner if demand continues to increase.