Chauvin murder trial begins today

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - It was the cry for help heard around the world: The final words of George Floyd captured on video when a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes.

For months, all eyes were on the protests that sprung up in the wake of his death. Now, all eyes will be on the courtroom where opening statements begin today in the murder trial of that former officer, Derek Chauvin.

It's been less than a year since the international reckoning over racial and social justice--including months of Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

Opening statements are set to be delivered in the trial of the former police officer charged in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder.

The diverse jury panel of 15 includes three alternates, but one of them will be dismissed once 14 jurors have been sworn in Monday morning.

Meanwhile, outside the Hennepin County Government Center, concrete barriers and razor wire are in place. Authorities are urging demonstrations to remain peaceful, but they are prepared as activists, allies and Floyd's family continue the calls for justice.

"We're continuing to keep our focus where it belongs-- which is on safety//protecting first amendment speech and the ability to peacefully protest," said Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey.

Opening statements are expected to begin around 9:30 am CT, which means about 7:30 am MT in Arizona.