Baja Fishermen Face Hardships Amid Pandemic with Hope In Horizon

SAN LUIS RÍO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA/KECY) - Despite the fact that fishermenat the Golfo de Santa Clara have faced several problems during the pandemic, there is some hope for them as Holy and Easter Week festivites are on the horizon.

The President of the Administrative Council of the Biosphere of the Gulf of Santa Clara, Carlos Alberto Tirado, reported that the price fish is being sold for is very low (less than a $1 USD) and that has hit them hard.

''Before the pandemic, we had much better prices," said Tirado. "In this case, the first tide of this 2021, the product dropped too much due to bad weather, so we hope that between today and tomorrow we can recover to be prepared for next week, which is a strong week for us."

He added that the sale of the product is divided into three parts, the salary of the fishermen, the gasoline used in the activity, and the rest is profit for the owner of the fishing group.

Currently, there are between 1,000 to 1,500 fishermen in Santa Clara gulf and more than 400 permits to fish authorized by CONAPESCA (National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries).