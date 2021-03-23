More March Madness, Arizona Coyotes fall to Colorado

Video

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The NCAA Tournament second round continued on Monday night, as the upsets seemed to come to rest for one day. That was until the sixth seeded USC Trojans took on the third seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the night cap.

The Trojans from Southern California took control from the opening tip and held that all the way through the final buzzer with an 85-81 win. The win places the Trojans into the Sweet Sixteen and becomes the fourth Pac-12 team to make it to the second weekend. There, they will be playing a fellow Pac-12 rival--the Oregon Ducks--for the rights to an Elite Eight appearance.

As for Kansas, the 34 point loss is the third worst margin of defeat in school history.

The Sweet Sixteen round will play out on Saturday and Sunday.

Onto the ice in the NHL, the Arizona Coyotes hosted the Colorado Avalanche in the desert on Monday night. The Coyotes were looking to build on back-to-back wins after a four game slide. Meanwhile, Colorado came in scorching hot with six straight wins.

And the Avalanche would stay hot.

Two goals from Joonas Donskoi would lead the way for Colorado as they continue on to a seven game win streak. The Avalanche would go on to win, 5-1.

The Coyotes fall to 13-14-5 and remain third-to-last place in the West division.