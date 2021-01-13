Study shows an increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic

Video

Pet food maker Royal Canin surveyed 2,000 pet owners

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the latest survey from pet food maker Royal Canin during the COVID-19 Pamdemic thousands of American adopted pets. In total, 2,000 new pet owners were surveyed and according to the study 61% of them adopted a pet during the pandemic.

According to the survey the largest concerns among new pet owners were pet-proofing their homes, vaccinations, training and grooming. Cats topped the list of animals adopted.

Local animal trainer and groomer Jolynn Elias wants new pet owners to know that vaccinations are extremely important and the types of vaccinations vary from animal to animal. Elias adds that once you adopt your pet, you have to visit a vet as soon as possible.

Elias says that because of our regional climate animals dehydrate easily. Cats, especially will need extra water, by way of adding it to their food.

Elias pleads with cat-owners not to declaw their feline companions and instead train them early on. A misconception among people is that cats groom themselves, something Elias says is completely false.

"Grooming, most people say that cats groom themselves. Well, I'm going to lick myself, I don't think I would want to touch myself afterward. Same with kitties, that's how they get hairballs. Groom cats on a regular basis." said Jolynn Elias.

For more information about your new pet you can contact Jolynn Elias via Facebook, just search Casa De Elias.