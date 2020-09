Video

(KYMA, KECY) - According to research published by the American Gaming Association (AGA) yesterday, an estimated 33.2m American adults plan to place bets on National Football League (NFL) games during the 2020-21 season.

This number represents 13% of all US adults and is down by 15% (nearly 40m people) on the number of adults who planned to bet on NFL games in 2019.