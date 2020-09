Video

(KYMA, KECY) - In January, Amazon announced a new feature that would allow Alexa users to pay for their gas at the pump using voice commands via Echo Auto and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices.

On Tuesday, the company says the feature is now live at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the U.S., allowing customers to say “Alexa, pay for gas,” to begin the payment process.