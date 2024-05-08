Senators and representatives release National Maritime Strategy Report

(KYMA, KECY) - Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Marco Rubio (R-Flor.), along with Representatives Mike Waltz (R-Flor.) and John Garamendi (D-Calif.), released the Congressional Guidance for a National Maritime Strategy on Wednesday.

In a press release, the bipartisan report provides a "comprehensive vision for planning guidance, strategic objectives, and actionable steps to revitalize the nation's maritime sector."

The press release further says the report is vital to national security and the world, and says, "Despite calls from Congress for the last decade, such a comprehensive strategy has yet to be produced."

"After decades of neglect, revitalizing the American maritime industry will supercharge our economy and strengthen our national security. Our bipartisan report provides a roadmap for the administration and Congress to work together to rebuild our shipbuilding sector and fortify the U.S.-flag fleet. It won’t be easy, but America has always been a maritime nation—and the stakes are too high for us to fail." Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate and Navy Veteran

"The United States desperately needs to modernize its maritime capabilities to compete with China's rapidly growing navy and ensure the freedom of international seas. I'm proud to work with my colleagues across the aisle to revitalize our shipping sector and strengthen our national security." Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Flor.), Combat-decorated Green Beret Veteran and District 6 Representative

"As China vies for global influence, the United States must project strength and security in the maritime domain. Congress must act swiftly to adopt a maritime strategy that invests in our industrial base, reestablishes a strong workforce, and strengthens our national security." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Flor.)

"Congress and the U.S. military must rebuild our domestic commercial shipbuilding and maritime industrial base so we can continue to project American sea power abroad during peacetime or war. American shipyards and mariners are ready, willing, and able to do the job but can no longer be expected to compete against heavily subsidized foreign competitors in mainland China and elsewhere. Our maritime strategy must support American manufacturing and correct our nation's longstanding trade imbalance with foreign countries." Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), District 8 Representative

