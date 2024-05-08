May declared as Water Safety Month by IID Board

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors designated May as Water Safety Month in Imperial County.

The resolution was adopted during the board's meeting on Tuesday, May 7.

IID said this action clears the way for its mascot Dippy Duck to share the water safety message with children across the county as the school year ends.

The district also has an awareness campaign presented at local schools called "Stay Active. Play Safe. Be Cool."

This awareness campaign also reinforces Dippy Duck's three important rules:

Never swim in a canal

Never play near a canal

Never jump in a canal

IID said the water safety program began in 1959 and Dippy Duck made his first appearance in 1966.

The program's message raises awareness of the dangers of canals and promotes safe practices.

IID said Dippy Duck visits summer programs to remind children of his water safety rules.

The district also mentioned that this effort has helped with establishing signs near canals to remind the community that the best way to stay safe is to stay away.

IID said it continues to assist the community with grant funds to support water activities throughout the summer as part of the water safety program.