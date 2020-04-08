100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus
(CNN) - The union representing flight attendants for American Airlines says about 100 flight attendants have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, representing more than 27,000 flight attendants, disclosed the figure in a message to its membership and said the airline has "agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members while at work should you choose to wear one." The union said masks are being distributed this week.
