Skip to Content
Video
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 10:22 am

100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for coronavirus

American Airline planes awaiting departure.

(CNN) - The union representing flight attendants for American Airlines says about 100 flight attendants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, representing more than 27,000 flight attendants, disclosed the figure in a message to its membership and said the airline has "agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members while at work should you choose to wear one." The union said masks are being distributed this week.

As Seen on TV / News

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply