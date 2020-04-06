American Airlines down to 13 daily flights to and from NYC

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - American Airlines is joining others in drastically cutting more flights in and out of New York City area airports, the company said Sunday.

In a statement, the Texas-based airline said that the "rapidly evaporating" demand for flights in the area due to the coronavirus has forced the temporarily suspension of flights at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports (EWR) starting Tuesday, April 7.

The new schedule will run through May 6, the company said.