Cooking with Chef Lucy – Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Grab your kiddos, get in the kitchen and make some chicken
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make buttermilk chicken tenders using just a few ingredients.
It's an easy and fun dinner for the whole family.
Ingredients:
- 2-4 oz. raw chicken breast strips
- 2 tbsp buttermilk
- 1/4 cup (~16g) finely crushed panko (breadcrumbs)
- 1 tsp white whole wheat flour (or any flour)
- 1/2 tsp dried parsley
- 1/4 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- olive oil for brushing
Instructions:
- Add the chicken strips and buttermilk to a baggy, turning to coat. Seal tightly. Marinate in the refrigerator 1 hour to overnight.
- Preheat oven to 425º. Place a wire rack on a baking tray and spray or brush lightly with olive oil.
- Combine panko through pepper (or optional cayenne) in a shallow bowl and mix. Remove chicken from buttermilk and dredge in crumbs mixture, turning to completely coat all sides.
- Place chicken on wire rack. Brush or spray olive oil lightly over chicken.
- Bake chicken 7.5-10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Set aside to cool.