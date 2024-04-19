Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

April 19, 2024 5:55 PM
Grab your kiddos, get in the kitchen and make some chicken

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make buttermilk chicken tenders using just a few ingredients.

It's an easy and fun dinner for the whole family.

Ingredients:

  • 2-4 oz. raw chicken breast strips​
  • 2 tbsp buttermilk​
  • 1/4 cup (~16g) finely crushed panko (breadcrumbs)​
  • 1 tsp white whole wheat flour (or any flour)​
  • 1/2 tsp dried parsley​
  • 1/4 tsp smoked paprika​
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder​
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder​
  • 1/8 tsp sea salt​
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper​
  • olive oil for brushing

Instructions:

  1. Add the chicken strips and buttermilk to a baggy, turning to coat. Seal tightly. Marinate in the refrigerator 1 hour to overnight.​
  2. Preheat oven to 425º. Place a wire rack on a baking tray and spray or brush lightly with olive oil.​
  3. Combine panko through pepper (or optional cayenne) in a shallow bowl and mix. Remove chicken from buttermilk and dredge in crumbs mixture, turning to completely coat all sides. ​
  4. Place chicken on wire rack. Brush or spray olive oil lightly over chicken.​
  5. Bake chicken 7.5-10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Set aside to cool.​
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

