Cooking with Chef Lucy – Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Grab your kiddos, get in the kitchen and make some chicken

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make buttermilk chicken tenders using just a few ingredients.

It's an easy and fun dinner for the whole family.

Ingredients:

2-4 oz. raw chicken breast strips​

2 tbsp buttermilk​

1/4 cup (~16g) finely crushed panko (breadcrumbs)​

1 tsp white whole wheat flour (or any flour)​

1/2 tsp dried parsley​

1/4 tsp smoked paprika​

1/4 tsp garlic powder​

1/4 tsp onion powder​

1/8 tsp sea salt​

1/4 tsp ground black pepper​

olive oil for brushing

Instructions: