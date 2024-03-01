Cooking with Chef Lucy – Homemade Yogurt
Homemade yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics that aid the digestive system
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz explains how to make yogurt right in your own kitchen using very little ingredients.
If you don't mind taking the time to make it, homemade yogurt is also cheaper and more versatile than the store-bought stuff.
You don’t even need a yogurt maker to make great yogurt either.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups milk, any milk will work
- 2 tbsp yogurt organic, plain live culture yogurt or purchased powder
- any kind of nuts for topping
Instructions:
- In a small pot on the stove, heat the milk to a temperature of 180°F.
- Turn the heat off and let the temperature come down to 110°F. Don't let it cool below this temperature.
- Pour it into the one quart canning jar and gently mix in your starter culture or yogurt. Cap the jar.
- Turn your oven on to 110°F (or the lowest setting possible). Allow it to stay at this temperature for 10 minutes and then turn it off.
- Wrap your jar in a thick towel and place it in the oven. Turn on your oven light to help hold the temperature. Leave it there for 12 hours (or overnight). Then unwrap the jar and place it in the refrigerator for several hours.
- Serve the finished yogurt plain or mix it with fruit, nuts, oats, etc.