Cooking with Chef Lucy – Homemade Yogurt

Homemade yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics that aid the digestive system

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz explains how to make yogurt right in your own kitchen using very little ingredients.

If you don't mind taking the time to make it, homemade yogurt is also cheaper and more versatile than the store-bought stuff.

You don’t even need a yogurt maker to make great yogurt either. ​

Ingredients:

4 cups milk, any milk will work​

2 tbsp yogurt organic, plain live culture yogurt or purchased powder

any kind of nuts for topping

Instructions: