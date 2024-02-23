Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cacao and Walnut Fudge
Cacao powder is packed with flavonoids, which improves blood flow to your brain and heart
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need to satisfy your chocolate cravings? Chef Lucy with TopMealz.com shows you how to make a delicious healthy dessert with no sugar added, but taste just as sweet.
- 1 cup of dark chocolate
- 1 cup pitted medjool dates
- 2/3 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- pinch of salt
*Cacao nibs and chopped peanuts for topping
Instructions:
- Soak the dates in warm water for 10 minutes. Drain.
- Blend the dates and coconut milk until very smooth.
- Melt the chocolate.
- In a bowl, combine the date paste, cacao nibs, and salt. Stir to combine.
- Stir in the melted chocolate. It will get quite thick.
- Press into a lined pan. Top with more toasted coconut and more cacao nibs
- Keep leftovers in refrigerator.
*Optional - Top with cacao nibs, chopped hazelnuts, coconut flakes, etc.