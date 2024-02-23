Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cacao and Walnut Fudge

today at 7:37 PM
Published 8:00 PM

Cacao powder is packed with flavonoids, which improves blood flow to your brain and heart

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need to satisfy your chocolate cravings? Chef Lucy with TopMealz.com shows you how to make a delicious healthy dessert with no sugar added, but taste just as sweet.

  • 1 cup of dark chocolate​
  • 1 cup pitted medjool dates​
  • 2/3 cup coconut milk​
  • 1/2 cup  cocoa powder​
  • pinch of salt​

*Cacao nibs and chopped peanuts for topping

Instructions:

  • Soak the dates in warm water for 10 minutes. Drain.​
  • Blend the dates and coconut milk until very smooth.​
  • Melt the chocolate.​
  • In a bowl, combine the date paste, cacao nibs, and salt. Stir to combine.​
  • Stir in the melted chocolate. It will get quite thick.​
  • Press into a lined pan. Top with more toasted coconut and more cacao nibs
  • Keep leftovers in refrigerator.

*Optional - Top with cacao nibs, chopped hazelnuts, coconut flakes, etc.​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

