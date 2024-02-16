Cooking with Chef Lucy – Spiced Hibiscus Spread

Chef Lucy whips up a delicious jam using hibiscus flowers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz makes a perfect sweet jam using hibiscus flowers that's perfect to use on toast topped with fruit, or even to drizzle over pastries or any breakfast items.

It also tastes good in sandwiches with cream cheese.

Ingredients:

2 cups of dried jamaica flower ​

1 tsp grated ginger ​

1 tsp cinnamon ​

Orange Zest​

2 cups of water (this will reduce during cooking)​

1 cup of sugar​

Empty and clean jam jar (plus a spare)

Instruction:

Put the dried jamaica flower in a saucepan with the water. ​

Bring to the boil and then simmer for about 20 minutes or until the flower is soft.​

Transfer to a blender and blitz until you have a paste. At this point I would recommend passing the mixture through a colander to remove any larger pieces that may remain . ​

​ Return to the pan, add the sugar, ginger, cinnamon, orange zest and simmer for 20 minutes.​

Leave to cool down until just warm (remember hot sugar is really hot!) and pour into your jam jar.

Store in the refrigerator and consume within 3 weeks.

This recipe assumes you are only going to make a small amount. Keep it refrigerated and consume quickly. ​