Cooking with Chef Lucy – Chickpea Frittata

Learn how to make a yummy breakfast meal lower in carbs and calories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make a new healthy breakfast option, chickpea frittata.

She says chickpea or gram flour is an excellent substitute for refined wheat flour.

Not only is it lower in carbs and calories, but it’s also higher in protein and fiber.

Studies indicate that it may also have antioxidant properties.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided​

1 cup onion, chopped​

1 cup cauliflower, chopped​

2 cups fresh spinach​

1/2 teaspoon salt​

1 1/2 cups chickpea flour​

1/2 teaspoon black pepper​

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190ºC) and use 1 teaspoon olive oil to grease a deep, 9-inch (23 cm) pie pan, reserve.​

Place a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, coat with remaining olive oil and add the onion and cauliflower.

Stir, reducing the heat to medium when it starts to sizzle. When the cauliflower is tender, about 4 minutes, remove from the heat and stir in the spinach and salt. Let it stand as the spinach wilts.​

In a medium bowl, whisk the chickpea flour, pepper and 1 1/2 cups (375ml) water.

Stir the cooked vegetables into the chickpea mixture, then pour into the prepared pie pan. Smooth the top.​

Bake for 45 minutes, until the top is cracked and feels firm when pressed. Let cool for 5 minutes on a rack before slicing in 6 pieces.​

Leftovers can be stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.​

Serves: 6 | Serving size: 1/6 of the frittata