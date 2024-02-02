Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Peanut Sauce Noodles

If you like peanut butter then this recipe is for you!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz whips up peanut sauce that's perfect to pour over noodles and veggies.

She say the delightful and creamy spread satisfies your taste buds, satiates your sweet tooth, and offers various health benefits.​

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons creamy natural peanut butter​

2 tablespoons lime juice (1 small lime)​

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar​

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar​

1 tablespoon sugar​

1/4 cup gluten free soy sauce​

1/4 cup water​

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch​

Instructions:

  • Heat to medium and stir for one minute or so until the sauce begins to thicken and bubble slightly.​
  • Add in the cooked noodles and mix in the pan so the sauce can coat the noodles and vegetables for 1-2 minutes and the noodles are heated through.​
  • Remove from heat and garnish with the sesame seeds and green onion.​
