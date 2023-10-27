Cooking with Chef Lucy – Creamy Butternut Squash Pudding
13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora makes a yummy fall dessert with Chef Lucy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents fiber and nutrient rich foods like butternut squash that contribute to weight management and hunger control, as you’re able to fill up on volume for a low cost of calories.
Ingredients:
- 1 large butternut squash, 5 to 6 cups peeled, seeded, and cubed
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- ½ cup coconut cream* (see note)
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
- 2 to 6 tablespoons almond milk, if necessary, to blend
- Optional toppings: coconut cream, chocolate shavings, toasted
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange the squash cubes on the baking sheet and toss with just a little bit of olive oil. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until tender.
- Transfer the squash to a blender and add the coconut cream, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Blend until smooth, adding almond milk, if necessary.
- Transfer to ramekins or bowls and chill 4 hours or overnight. Serve with desired toppings.