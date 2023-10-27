Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Creamy Butternut Squash Pudding

By
October 27, 2023 10:47 PM
Published 11:10 PM

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora makes a yummy fall dessert with Chef Lucy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents fiber and nutrient rich foods like butternut squash that contribute to weight management and hunger control, as you’re able to fill up on volume for a low cost of calories.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large butternut squash, 5 to 6 cups peeled, seeded, and cubed
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • ½ cup coconut cream* (see note)
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ginger
  • ⅛ teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 to 6 tablespoons almond milk, if necessary, to blend
  • Optional toppings: coconut cream, chocolate shavings, toasted

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Arrange the squash cubes on the baking sheet and toss with just a little bit of olive oil. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until tender. 
  • Transfer the squash to a blender and add the coconut cream, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and salt. Blend until smooth, adding almond milk, if necessary.
  • Transfer to ramekins or bowls and chill 4 hours or overnight. Serve with desired toppings.
Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content