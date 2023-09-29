Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy: Lentil Burgers

today at 4:49 PM
Published 5:38 PM

Top Mealz Chef Lucy shows how to make burgers with a twist - plant based

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make Lentil Burgers, a healthy alternative to using beef.

Ingredients:

-2 cup boiled or steamed brown lentils​

​-1/2 white onion, diced​

​-2 carrots, finely grated​

​-3/4 cup oat flour​

​-2 cloves of garlic, crushed​

​-2 tbsp ketchup​

​-2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos​

​-1 tsp cumin​

​-1/2 tsp smoked paprika​

​-1/2 tsp salt​

​-1/2 tsp black pepper​

​-2 tbsp olive oil, divided​

Instructions:

  1. Heat a large skillet with 1 tbsp of olive oil and saute your diced onions until they soften, about 5-7 minutes.​
  2. Transfer them to a bowl with the grated carrots, lentils, garlic and spices and mix well using a masher or your hands to break up some of the lentils.​
  3. Add in the soy sauce, ketchup and oat flour and mix well together until evenly incorporated.​
  4. Line a cutting board or flat plate with parchment paper and shape the batter into 6 burgers. ​
  5. Heat your skillet on medium/low heat and add in another tbsp of olive oil. Cook the burgers for about 5-6 minutes per side, until golden brown. ​
