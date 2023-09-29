Cooking with Chef Lucy: Lentil Burgers
Top Mealz Chef Lucy shows how to make burgers with a twist - plant based
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make Lentil Burgers, a healthy alternative to using beef.
Ingredients:
-2 cup boiled or steamed brown lentils
-1/2 white onion, diced
-2 carrots, finely grated
-3/4 cup oat flour
-2 cloves of garlic, crushed
-2 tbsp ketchup
-2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos
-1 tsp cumin
-1/2 tsp smoked paprika
-1/2 tsp salt
-1/2 tsp black pepper
-2 tbsp olive oil, divided
Instructions:
- Heat a large skillet with 1 tbsp of olive oil and saute your diced onions until they soften, about 5-7 minutes.
- Transfer them to a bowl with the grated carrots, lentils, garlic and spices and mix well using a masher or your hands to break up some of the lentils.
- Add in the soy sauce, ketchup and oat flour and mix well together until evenly incorporated.
- Line a cutting board or flat plate with parchment paper and shape the batter into 6 burgers.
- Heat your skillet on medium/low heat and add in another tbsp of olive oil. Cook the burgers for about 5-6 minutes per side, until golden brown.