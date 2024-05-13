Elderly Arizona man graduates from ASU over the weekend

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 78-year-old man graduated from Arizona State University (ASU) with a Bachelor of Arts nearly 60 years after he was supposed to graduate.

In 1968, Alfredo Gutierrez was just a few credits shy from graduating from the institution when he says the administration kicked him out for leading student protests on campus.

Gutierrez went on to serve as an Arizona State Senator and President of Maricopa College Governing Board among many other titles.

He also received an honorary doctoral degree from the college in 1999, but he returned to ASU in 2023 to fulfill an obligation of receiving his bachelor's degree.