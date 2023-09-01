Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Authentic Salsa

By
today at 5:45 PM
Published 6:07 PM

How to make traditional salsa using a molcajete

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -  Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make authentic salsa with no blender and is simple to make in less than five minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 3 roma tomatoes​
  • 3 tomatillos remove outer skin​
  • 6 habanero peppers jalapeno or serrano work also​
  • 1 clove of garlic​
  • 1 large onion 1/2 of onion should be diced​
  • 1/4 bunch cilantro chopped​
  • 1/2 lime just the juice​
  • salt to taste​
  • 1/4 cup of water

Instructions:

  • Using a comal, add the tomatoes, tomatillos, habaneros, garlic, and half of the onion cut into four pieces, and heat over medium-high heat. Turn the ingredients every two minutes and roast until the tomatoes and tomatillos start to have dark spots and the skin starts to peel.​
  • Remove the comal, setting aside and allowing to cool for a few minutes.​
  • Add the onion, garlic and a pinch of salt to the molcajete, blend briefly before adding the habaneros or other peppers a little bit at a time.​
  • Next add the tomatoes and tomatillos until a smooth paste is formed.​
  • Add the water and lemon juice and additional salt to taste.​
  • Serve directly in the molcajete or in another bowl, adding the rest of the diced onion and cilantro and stirring to combine.​

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

