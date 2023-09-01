Cooking with Chef Lucy – Authentic Salsa
How to make traditional salsa using a molcajete
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make authentic salsa with no blender and is simple to make in less than five minutes.
Ingredients:
- 3 roma tomatoes
- 3 tomatillos remove outer skin
- 6 habanero peppers jalapeno or serrano work also
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 large onion 1/2 of onion should be diced
- 1/4 bunch cilantro chopped
- 1/2 lime just the juice
- salt to taste
- 1/4 cup of water
Instructions:
- Using a comal, add the tomatoes, tomatillos, habaneros, garlic, and half of the onion cut into four pieces, and heat over medium-high heat. Turn the ingredients every two minutes and roast until the tomatoes and tomatillos start to have dark spots and the skin starts to peel.
- Remove the comal, setting aside and allowing to cool for a few minutes.
- Add the onion, garlic and a pinch of salt to the molcajete, blend briefly before adding the habaneros or other peppers a little bit at a time.
- Next add the tomatoes and tomatillos until a smooth paste is formed.
- Add the water and lemon juice and additional salt to taste.
- Serve directly in the molcajete or in another bowl, adding the rest of the diced onion and cilantro and stirring to combine.