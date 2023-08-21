Cooking with Chef Lucy – Avocado Pudding
An alternative healthy dessert for the whole family
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make avocado pudding with cocoa powder for any time, any occasion and is simple to make in less than five minutes.
Ingredients:
- Avocado
- Almond milk
- Berries of choice
- Cinnamon
- Cocoa powder
- Honey or Maple/Agave syrup
- Vanilla
Instructions:
- Put avocado in mixing bowl and add two tablespoons of agave syrup, teaspoon of cinnamon, two tablespoons of cocoa powder and vanilla
- Blend for 3-5 minutes
- After blended, add berries on top for extra taste
- Put in fridge for two hours to chill for better product or eat right away.
You can save the pudding up to four days in the refrigerator.
For more healthy recipes, you can visit Top Mealz.