Cooking with Chef Lucy – Avocado Pudding

An alternative healthy dessert for the whole family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make avocado pudding with cocoa powder for any time, any occasion and is simple to make in less than five minutes.

Ingredients:

Avocado

Almond milk

Berries of choice

Cinnamon

Cocoa powder

Honey or Maple/Agave syrup

Vanilla

Instructions:

Put avocado in mixing bowl and add two tablespoons of agave syrup, teaspoon of cinnamon, two tablespoons of cocoa powder and vanilla Blend for 3-5 minutes After blended, add berries on top for extra taste Put in fridge for two hours to chill for better product or eat right away.

You can save the pudding up to four days in the refrigerator.

For more healthy recipes, you can visit Top Mealz.