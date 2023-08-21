Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Avocado Pudding

By
New
today at 8:22 PM
Published 8:41 PM

An alternative healthy dessert for the whole family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make avocado pudding with cocoa powder for any time, any occasion and is simple to make in less than five minutes.

Ingredients:

  • Avocado
  • Almond milk
  • Berries of choice
  • Cinnamon
  • Cocoa powder
  • Honey or Maple/Agave syrup
  • Vanilla

Instructions:

  1. Put avocado in mixing bowl and add two tablespoons of agave syrup, teaspoon of cinnamon, two tablespoons of cocoa powder and vanilla
  2. Blend for 3-5 minutes
  3. After blended, add berries on top for extra taste
  4. Put in fridge for two hours to chill for better product or eat right away.

You can save the pudding up to four days in the refrigerator.

For more healthy recipes, you can visit Top Mealz.

Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content