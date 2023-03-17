Sexual exploitation case dropped for former local teacher

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - An update in the case of a former local elementary school teacher and junior varsity football coach accused of asking for nude pictures from a woman he thought was a minor.

In a Tuesday court appearance, he sexual exploitation felony charge case for 31-year-old Jacob Williams has been dropped by the prosecution.

Yuma police say Williams sent a woman a naked picture of himself.

When questioned, Williams said he thought she was 17-years-old, which is still under the legal age.

He remains out of custody after posting a $250,000 bond.

A two-week continuance was granted so the victim in the case could be notified of the case release.

Williams returns to court later this month.