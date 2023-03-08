Women owned businesses thriving on International Women’s Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March is Women's History Month, and March 8 is annually recognized as International Women's Day.

March 8 is also Arizona Small Business Day.

Since International Women's Day was first celebrated over a century ago, the number of female-owned and operated companies has grown, with many women acting in top-level corporate positions in various industries.

To celebrate, we are highlighting women-owned small businesses in Yuma.

We spoke to a few women who own local businesses, who said it is a challenge owning a business and balancing family life, but it is also very rewarding running a successful small business in our community.