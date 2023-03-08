Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

Women owned businesses thriving on International Women’s Day

Samantha Byrd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March is Women's History Month, and March 8 is annually recognized as International Women's Day.

March 8 is also Arizona Small Business Day.

Since International Women's Day was first celebrated over a century ago, the number of female-owned and operated companies has grown, with many women acting in top-level corporate positions in various industries. 

To celebrate, we are highlighting women-owned small businesses in Yuma.

We spoke to a few women who own local businesses, who said it is a challenge owning a business and balancing family life, but it is also very rewarding running a successful small business in our community.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content