Mustangs ride to help Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit is spurring up a cross-country horse ride to support veterans this weekend.

The organization, Ponies North, will begin in Yuma County and travel all the way to Montana to bring awareness to Veterans' mental health and adopt more wild mustangs.

"Not only equestrian therapy and the therapeutic portion of training these mustangs but also really training them how to be mustang trainers and create job opportunities and a career path for the Veterans and this field as well so not only are creating a healing relationship with these horses but also giving them a career a career path for their mental wellbeing," said Marc Marrone, Ponies North Mustang trainer.

Ponies North will have two meet-and-greet events on Saturday, April 27.

The first one will be at Yuma's Armed Forces Park at 9 a.m. and the second one at the VFW Post 1763 at 10:30 a.m.

They will saddle up on Sunday morning to begin their journey.