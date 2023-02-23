Spotify unveils AI-curated playlists

(CNN, KYMA/ KECY) - Spotify is planning to make its curated playlists more personal.

The company is rolling out a personalized voice DJ to announce its songs and offer other color.

Spotify has long made music suggestions for listeners.

The difference is now, it is introducing an artificially intelligent disc jockey to mimic listening to terrestrial radio.

It comes on the heels of AI software like ChatGPT making waves in other sectors.

Spotify's newest offering is powered by its acquisition of the AI voice platform Sonatic.

It will only be available to premium subscribers for now.