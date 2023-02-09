Skip to Content
Biden’s roadmap to end public health emergency

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - After roughly three-years, it appears the U.S. has the upper hand on Covid-19.

Last week President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he plans to end Covid-19 national and public health emergencies by May 11th.

But during Tuesday night's State of the Union Address, Biden also said the White House's previously stated goals set to protect the population remain in place.

A source close to the administration says the white house will release a roadmap to make sure the public knows what ending the Covid-19 declaration entails.

According to a statement released last week by the White House, once the Covid-19 declarations end, many Americans may have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

