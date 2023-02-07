Skip to Content
World producing record amounts of plastic waste

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - We're producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.

A new report from the Minderoo foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single use plastic waste in 2021.

That's 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

That equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments world-wide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single use plastic products -- such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils, and balloons.

But the report says it's not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Jacqueline Aguilar

CNN Newsource

