Pet Talk: Meet Coco

An adorable pup who likes treats and knows tricks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Coco!

Coco is a 5-year-old spayed female boxer who weighs 76 pounds and is pretty mellow.

Coco is good on a leash, likes to travel, and is treat-motivated.

She even knows a few commands like sit and shake.

Coco is also housebroken and her foster said she is good with children.

Coco would make a great companion or family dog.

Come visit Coco at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Coco or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.