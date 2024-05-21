Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Coco

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
May 20, 2024 10:25 AM
Published 9:59 AM

An adorable pup who likes treats and knows tricks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Coco!

Coco is a 5-year-old spayed female boxer who weighs 76 pounds and is pretty mellow. 

Coco is good on a leash, likes to travel, and is treat-motivated. 

She even knows a few commands like sit and shake. 

Coco is also housebroken and her foster said she is good with children. 

Coco would make a great companion or family dog.

Come visit Coco at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Coco or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

