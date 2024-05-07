Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Kehlani

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
May 6, 2024 8:27 PM
Published 10:14 AM

An adorable pup who loves toys and water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Kehlani!

Kehlani is a 6-year-old spayed female pit bull/boxer mix who weighs 30 pounds. 

Kehlani is very people-focused but gets along with dogs her size and smaller just fine. 

She doesn’t seem to be interested in toys or playing in the water but she is quite treat motivated. 

Kehlani just wants to be with her human friends.

Come visit Kehlani at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kehlani or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

