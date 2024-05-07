Pet Talk: Meet Kehlani

An adorable pup who loves toys and water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Kehlani!

Kehlani is a 6-year-old spayed female pit bull/boxer mix who weighs 30 pounds.

Kehlani is very people-focused but gets along with dogs her size and smaller just fine.

She doesn’t seem to be interested in toys or playing in the water but she is quite treat motivated.

Kehlani just wants to be with her human friends.

Come visit Kehlani at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kehlani or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.