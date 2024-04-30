Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Teddy

The Humane Society of Yuma
April 29, 2024 9:54 PM
An adorable pup who gets along with other dogs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Teddy!

Teddy is a 1-year-old neutered male mixed breed who weighs 45 pounds and is a joy to have around. 

He is still very much a puppy at heart and he gets along great with other dogs. 

Teddy responds quickly to training and does well with structure. 

Teddy also would do great in a home with other dogs and older children. 

Come visit Teddy at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Teddy or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

