Pet Talk: Meet Buggs and Hilda

An adorable doggie duo who are looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week, yes we have a doggie duo this week.

Meet Buggs and Hilda!

Buggs and Hilda are 2-year-old altered pit bull terriers who are bonded and well-behaved.

They are house-trained, content to be together in the shelter, and indifferent to cats.

They also interact well with other dogs in playgroups and walk well on a leash.

Ideally, we would like them to stay together so if you adopt both Buggs and Hilda the adoption fee for one of them will be waived.

Come visit Buggs and Hilda at The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Buggs and Hilda or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.