Pet Talk: Meet Oso

The Humane Society of Yuma
A sweet and loving pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Oso!

Oso is a 1-year-old male mixed breed who weighs 53 pounds. 

Oso gets along great with other dogs and does well on a leash. 

He also loves being around people and playing fetch. 

Oso would make a great hiking, camping, or traveling buddy. 

Come visit Oso at The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

