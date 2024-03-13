Pet Talk: Meet Oso

A sweet and loving pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Oso!

Oso is a 1-year-old male mixed breed who weighs 53 pounds.

Oso gets along great with other dogs and does well on a leash.

He also loves being around people and playing fetch.

Oso would make a great hiking, camping, or traveling buddy.

Come visit Oso at The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY).

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Oso or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Come visit Oso at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

