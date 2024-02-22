PetStar: Meet Apache

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to meet PetStar at PetSmart of the week!

Now starring at PetSmart, meet Apache.

Apache is a 2-year-old neutered male mixed breed that loves to be active.

He is good on a leash, likes people, and loves to be petted.

Apache also gets along great with other dogs.

Come visit Apache and all his adoptable furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma's PetSmart Adoption Center located in the Yuma Palms Shopping Center.

Visit PetSmart today to adopt a furry friend!