Hopeful Heart: Meet Pepper

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to meet our Hopeful Heart of the week.

Meet Pepper!

Pepper is a 4-year-old spayed female shepherd who is also 62 pounds.

She is good with other dogs.

Pepper is easy to walk on a leash and loves attention.

She also likes toys but her favorite is a ball.

Pepper will play fetch and return the ball to you all day long

Come visit Pepper and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Pepper or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.