Pet Talk: Meet Finn

An adorable pup who loves walks and people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Finn!

Finn is a 4-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 44 pounds and gets along great with other dogs.

He walks well on a leash and absolutely loves people.

Because of his size, Finn would make a perfect apartment or RV companion.

Come visit Finn and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Finn or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.