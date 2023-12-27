Pet Talk: Meet Kovu

An adorable pup who is a good running or walking partner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Kovu!

Kovu is a 5-year-old neutered shepherd and lab mix, who is very alert and a focused companion.

Kovu is good with other dogs and is house-trained.

Kovu is also a good running or walking partner.

Come visit Kovu and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kovu or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.