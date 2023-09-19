Pet Talk: Meet Goliath

An adorable likes attention and gets along with other dogs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Goliath is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier who weighs 98 pounds.

His name is Goliath but he likes it when you call him big poppa.

He is a gentle giant with just enough energy to be fun.

Goliath is not a barker but you can feel his bark when he thinks you forgot to take him for a walk.

He does well with other dogs but prefers dogs that are low-energy.

Goliath would be everybody’s neighborhood friend.

Goliath also walks well on the leash and likes attention.

Come visit Goliath and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Goliath or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.