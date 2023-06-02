Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Foster Friday: Meet John

HSOY
By
Published 12:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet John!

John is a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten with beautiful orange tabby fur.

John was involved in an unknown accident with some sort of machinery that left him with tipped ears.

His foster sid that “he loves to play and gets along great with dogs. He likes to cuddle and has the loudest purr. He really enjoys laying on his back to be scratched. Any affection he can get he will take. He even knows how to play fetch.”

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HSOY
Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content