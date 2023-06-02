Foster Friday: Meet John

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet John!

John is a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten with beautiful orange tabby fur.

John was involved in an unknown accident with some sort of machinery that left him with tipped ears.

His foster sid that “he loves to play and gets along great with dogs. He likes to cuddle and has the loudest purr. He really enjoys laying on his back to be scratched. Any affection he can get he will take. He even knows how to play fetch.”

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.