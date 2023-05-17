Hopeful Heart: Meet Cricket

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's time to meet our Hopeful Heart of the week.

Meet Cricket!

Cricket is a 2-year-old female husky that gets along great with other dogs.

She has a typical husky play style, walks well on a leash, and enjoys human company and affection.

Cricket has been at the shelter for 117 days now and would love a chance at a forever home.

Come visit Cricket and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Cricket or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.