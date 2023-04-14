Skip to Content
Foster Friday: Meet Rocky

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Happy Fostered Friday! 

Meet Rocky!

Rocky is an easy-going 15-year-old 8-pound Chihuahua. 

Rocky is currently in a foster home looking for an adopter or rescue to give him his best years yet. 

Rocky enjoys napping on a soft bed, laying in the sun, and going on car rides. 

Rocky is a professional lap dog who is housebroken, crate trained, and great with other small dogs. 

He would do best in a quieter home where he can sleep in late, follow his person everywhere, and snuggle in bed. 

Rocky gets very excited at mealtime and does a little dance to tell you he's hungry. 

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

