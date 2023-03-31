Skip to Content
Pet Talk
By
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:46 PM

Foster Friday: Meet Pluto

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Happy Fostered Friday! 

Meet Pluto. 

Pluto is a 6-year-old neutered male German shorthaired pointer who is currently in foster care and looking for his forever home. 

His foster says that “he is a certified good boy that will steal your seat even if you are sitting in it.”

Pluto has gotten along with every person he has met, both young and old, and also gets along with other dogs and cats. 

He isn't a barker and he has plenty of energy to keep up with younger dogs. 

If nothing is going on, Pluto is perfectly content with lounging on the couch and sleeping away the day.

 Or Pluto is happy to follow people around and watch their daily activities. 

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content