Yuma Regional Medical Center celebrates National Volunteers Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week is National Volunteer Week, and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating its local volunteers.

The hospital utilizes over 200 volunteers serving as cart drivers and assisting in retail shops to offering support at the cancer resource center.

Volunteers range from high school students to retirees and even pet therapy volunteers.

Youth volunteers can gain invaluable hands-on experience and develop essential job skills while adult volunteers provide support and experience.

Pet therapy volunteers interact with patients, providing comfort, companionship, and moments of joy during challenging times.

YRMC says all volunteers have one thing in common: a giving spirit and the desire to create meaningful experiences for others in our community.

"It's important to be in touch with your community, and just give back and I feel like I really fill a need here at the hospital because otherwise they wouldn't be able to staff these gift shops and so it's great for the patient's family, for the patients, and also for the staff," says Angie Hunnicutt, the YRMC Volunteer.

YRMC says it's always accepting new volunteers and if you would like to know more about volunteering visit https://www.yumaregional.org/community/volunteer-program/.