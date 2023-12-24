Florida Keys Sheriff’s Office gives onions instead of tickets for Christmas

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Grinch didn't just steal Christmas. He enforced traffic laws in the Florida Keys over the holiday season.

He worked with deputies clocking cars going through a school zone.

If drivers were going just a little over the limit, they would get a visit with the Grinch, who offered them a ticket or an onion.

Colonel Lou Caputo was in the Grinch costume and he said drivers were often startled to meet him.

"We give our violators a choice. Because it is the holiday season, if they're just going a few miles an hour over the speed limit no more than 5 what we'll do, we'll give you a choice of the citation or an onion." Col. Lou Caputo, Florida Keys Grinch Cop

The Monroe Sheriff's Department says The Grinch Enforcement Project is a fun way to convince drivers to slow down during this hectic holiday season.