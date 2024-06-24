Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Inspiring America: Autistic 21-year-old man opens up own business

By ,
Published 11:05 AM

RENO, Nev. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An autistic man in Reno, Nevada is hoping to inspire others on the spectrum by opening his own business.

21-year-old Cameron Weitzel was diagnosed with autism when he was two-years-old. His parents were told he would be non-verbal.

But Cameron was determined and eventually learned how to speak.

Now, he's opening his own shop called "Cameron's collectibles."

"The autism spectrum is huge and very broad," said Trina Weitzel, Cameron's mother. "So it is really challenging to find the right services."

Cameron handpicks each item in the store and will even fulfill custom orders for those who can't find what they're looking for in the store.

He says he hopes to inspire others who are on the spectrum to follow their dreams.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content