Inspiring America: Autistic 21-year-old man opens up own business

RENO, Nev. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An autistic man in Reno, Nevada is hoping to inspire others on the spectrum by opening his own business.

21-year-old Cameron Weitzel was diagnosed with autism when he was two-years-old. His parents were told he would be non-verbal.

But Cameron was determined and eventually learned how to speak.

Now, he's opening his own shop called "Cameron's collectibles."

"The autism spectrum is huge and very broad," said Trina Weitzel, Cameron's mother. "So it is really challenging to find the right services."

Cameron handpicks each item in the store and will even fulfill custom orders for those who can't find what they're looking for in the store.

He says he hopes to inspire others who are on the spectrum to follow their dreams.