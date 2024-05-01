City of Yuma to host mother-son Sadie Hawkins dance

Sadie Hawkins is a tradition where girls ask boys to dance but this time, mothers can take out their sons for a fun night of dancing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to the mother-son Sadie Hawkins dance happening on Saturday, May 11.

The dance will be happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the North End Community Center located at 160 E. First Street.

The City of Yuma said the dance will allow mothers to take their sons out for a special night of dancing, glow sticks, LEGOs, snacks, and ice cream sundaes.

There will also be a photo area set up and music will be provided for dancing.

“This mother-son dance will be a memorable evening with games, a short craft project, ice cream sundaes and of course dancing,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Marilyn Lammel. “Moms can also look forward to receiving a flower from their special guy. All of this takes place Mother’s Day weekend to create an opportunity for a special night out together.”

The City of Yuma said the dance is designed for mothers and their sons ages 4-12.

Tickets are $20 per couple. Participants can buy tickets online or through Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200 or in person on the first floor of City Hall, 1 City Plaza.

Additional tickets are also available for $8 each and can only be purchased by phone or in person.

The City of Yuma advises attendees to dress nicely in casual wear for a special occasion; formal attire is unnecessary.